19-year-old arrested on drug charges in Vincennes

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 8:47 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 8:47 AM

VINCENENS, Ind. (WTHI) - A 19-year-old from Gary, Indiana was arrested in Vincennes on Wednesday for drug charges.

The Vincennes Police K9 Unit was called to the 200 Block of West St. Clair Street for a drug complaint.

During their search of the apartment, officers found 1,353 grams of marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun, digital scales and other drug items.

Tyler Neely, 19 of Gary, was arrested for dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

Neely was taken to the Knox County Jail where he was later released.

