$173,000 for the first year - potential contract revealed for new VCSC superintendent

The Vigo County School Corporation has unveiled the potential contract for the new superintendent.

Posted: May. 18, 2018 4:28 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 4:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has unveiled the potential contract for the new superintendent.

The school board hopes to announce its pick for the position by the end of May.

The contract would run from the upcoming school year through 2021.

The base salary for the first year would be $173,000.

The following two years would be $175,000 each.

LINK | FULL CONTRACT

The proposal also includes allowances for moving expenses, a car, and a cell phone plan.

There will be a public hearing on the contract on May 31st at 5:00 p.m.

It will happen at the school corporation admin building on Wabash Avenue.

