15-year-old detained after pursuit with Indiana State Police

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday evening after running from Indiana State Police.

ISP reports a Trooper tried to make a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. on a moped at 15th Street and Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.

The moped did not have headlights or taillights.

ISP reports the driver did not stop the moped, but then dropped the moped and took off running.

The Trooper was able to follow footprints into the woods where he located a handgun on the ground and then the 15-year-old. The juvenile also had marijuana on him.

ISP reports the 15-year-old was taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Detention Center for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.