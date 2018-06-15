TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer Rocks for kids involved in a local summer camp.
Scroll for more content...
The 14th and Chestnut Community Center held its annual carnival on Friday.
Kids could cool off in the water, play some games, and enjoy some snacks.
The event has been happening for nearly 20-years.
The center wants to continue the camp for years to come.
Local firefighters and officers helped with all kinds of activities.
They even brought some equipment and a K-9 to show the kids.
Related Content
- 14th and Chestnut holds summer camp
- 14th and Chestnut Community Center
- Thursday night event benefits 14th and Chestnut Community Center
- Boy Scouts hold car wash for summer camp
- Camp Navigate summer camp prepares kids for future
- Camp Navigate
- UPDATE: Stoplights back to normal on 3rd and Chestnut Streets
- Boys and Girls Club summer camp kicks off
- Kids at Terre Haute summer camp learn a little "Sweet Science"
- Police respond to situation on 1st Avenue near 14th Street