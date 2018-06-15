14th and Chestnut holds summer camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer Rocks for kids involved in a local summer camp.

The 14th and Chestnut Community Center held its annual carnival on Friday.

Kids could cool off in the water, play some games, and enjoy some snacks.

The event has been happening for nearly 20-years.

The center wants to continue the camp for years to come.

Local firefighters and officers helped with all kinds of activities.

They even brought some equipment and a K-9 to show the kids.