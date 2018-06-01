TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 14th and Chestnut Community Center focuses on two major missions. "We are an after school program for inner-city kids and we also have a very large food pantry available,” said Pastor Bill Felts.

The center makes sure they are providing quality care for area youth in a faith-based setting. According to their website, their mission statement is:

“The 14th and Chestnut Community center is a non-profit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of local children. The community center runs an after school program and other various programs throughout the year in order to ensure these children have what they need.”

Pastor Felts says, these children come to the center for support. The support, sometimes they are missing from home. "They face abuse, they face hunger issues, they just have needs - and we are a center of hope."

The programs are free. The community center provides meals, clothing, field trips and several programs.

While motivating kids to stay in school. Whether that is high school, college or training programs. Many of the kids Felts says are 21st century scholars due to their academic success.

"The way out of poverty is to get some education via college or some other training,” said Felts.

The summer program brings in close to 100 kids. Felts said, “When the kids come out of the summer they have just as much to talk about as kids in more fluent homes."

And you can help make sure these kids, continue to have this safe place to visit. Just stop by the center on 14th and Chestnut in Terre Haute to learn more about their services and volunteering. Or, check out their website at www.14thandchestnut.weebly.com to donate.

Pastor Felts said, "It's a good feeling, and it's even better when you don't know what the outcome is, because God knows."

Contact the 14th and Chestnut Community Center by calling (812) 232-3126.