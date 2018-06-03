Clear
13th and Orchard Street fire caused by smoking material

Investigators are blaming discarded smoking material for a fire that happened in Terre Haute Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 8:41 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are blaming discarded smoking material for a fire that happened in Terre Haute Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened near 13th and Orchard Street.

Investigators say it started outside a home near a window.

Although the fire was ruled accidental, fire crews say it's important to remember to safely throw out smoking trash.

No injuries were reported.

