13th and Orchard Street fire caused by smoking material

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are blaming discarded smoking material for a fire that happened in Terre Haute Sunday afternoon.
The fire happened near 13th and Orchard Street.
Investigators say it started outside a home near a window.
Although the fire was ruled accidental, fire crews say it's important to remember to safely throw out smoking trash.
No injuries were reported.
