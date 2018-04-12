$120,000 in grant money distributed to local non-profits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several area non-profits have a lot more money in their accounts.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation distributed its grants for the spring.
The group gave out more than $120,000 this morning.
These recipients all perform services that improve Vigo County and surrounding areas.
One of them was the World Gospel Church in Vigo County.
It received $10,000 for its Community Garden.
- American Red Cross $10,000 for Fire Prevention Project
- Arts Illiana $6,700 for Pop-Up Arts Festivals
- Launch Terre Haute $25,000 for Wabash Valley Entrepreneurship Programming
- reTHink Inc. $10,000 for kitchen updates at the Hope Community Center
- Terre Haute Meal on Wheels $25,000 for Program Support
- The League of Terre Haute $25,000 for Program Support
- Wabash Valley Health Center $9,000 for Colorectal and Diabetic Screenings
- World Gospel Church $10,000 for Community Garden