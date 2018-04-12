$120,000 in grant money distributed to local non-profits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several area non-profits have a lot more money in their accounts.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation distributed its grants for the spring.

The group gave out more than $120,000 this morning.

These recipients all perform services that improve Vigo County and surrounding areas.

One of them was the World Gospel Church in Vigo County.

It received $10,000 for its Community Garden.