$120,000 in grant money distributed to local non-profits

Several area non-profits have a lot more money in their accounts.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 6:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several area non-profits have a lot more money in their accounts.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation distributed its grants for the spring.

The group gave out more than $120,000 this morning.

These recipients all perform services that improve Vigo County and surrounding areas.

One of them was the World Gospel Church in Vigo County.

It received $10,000 for its Community Garden.

  • American Red Cross $10,000 for Fire Prevention Project

  • Arts Illiana $6,700 for Pop-Up Arts Festivals

  • Launch Terre Haute $25,000 for Wabash Valley Entrepreneurship Programming

  • reTHink Inc. $10,000 for kitchen updates at the Hope Community Center

  • Terre Haute Meal on Wheels $25,000 for Program Support

  • The League of Terre Haute $25,000 for Program Support

  • Wabash Valley Health Center $9,000 for Colorectal and Diabetic Screenings 

  • World Gospel Church $10,000 for Community Garden 

