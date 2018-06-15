Clear

12-year-old charged in damage to Indiana veterans memorial

Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged following vandalism at a veterans memorial in central Indiana.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 4:17 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged following vandalism at a veterans memorial in central Indiana.

Scroll for more content...

The Kokomo Tribune reports the juvenile was charged this week with misdemeanor criminal mischief. The damage to five lights was discovered earlier this month at the Howard County Veterans Memorial at Darrough Chapel Park.

The Kokomo Police Department says damage was estimated at $700. Surveillance video and a tip from a concerned citizen led to the charges.

Five thick, plastic covers encasing the bulbs of ground-based lights were either almost entirely shattered or cracked and damaged. Officials also say that an outdoor electronic kiosk had dents on one side as well as a couple of scratches on its touch screen.

___

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It