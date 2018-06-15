12-year-old charged in damage to Indiana veterans memorial

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged following vandalism at a veterans memorial in central Indiana.
The Kokomo Tribune reports the juvenile was charged this week with misdemeanor criminal mischief. The damage to five lights was discovered earlier this month at the Howard County Veterans Memorial at Darrough Chapel Park.
The Kokomo Police Department says damage was estimated at $700. Surveillance video and a tip from a concerned citizen led to the charges.
Five thick, plastic covers encasing the bulbs of ground-based lights were either almost entirely shattered or cracked and damaged. Officials also say that an outdoor electronic kiosk had dents on one side as well as a couple of scratches on its touch screen.
Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com
