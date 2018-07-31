12 Point Cleanup prompts city's attention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Terre Haute women are prompting change from the Mayor's office.

They hit the streets near 12 points on the north side of the city, where littering and vacant buildings are a problem.

Susan Mardis and Karen Long are starting a neighborhood cleanup group. You'll find these two local women picking up trash every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

They start in front of Collett Park and make their way through 12 Points. They want to bring some pride back to the neighborhood they call home.

Mardis reached out to the Mayor's Office to prompt some attention to the north side. Code Enforcement gave them bags, gloves and agreed to get crews out once a week to help.

“I don't think it can come back to what it used to be, that would take a lot of money but the pride can come back,” said Mardis.

If you would like to get involved, they meet at 9th and Maple Avenue every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30 am.