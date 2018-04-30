Clear

11-year-old 'yodeling boy' Mason Ramsey gets record deal

Mason Ramsey performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - - An 11-year-old boy whose yodeling at an Illinois Walmart started a wave of attention has signed a record deal.

Mason Ramsey signed with Atlantic Records and Nashville-based Big Loud Records. The Tennessean reports he's also released his debut single, "Famous." The song was written by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and others.

Ramsey says in a news release he "can't wait for everyone to hear" the song.

Videos of him singing Hank Williams' version of "Lovesick Blues" in late March at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois, earned millions of views on Youtube. It earned him a performance earlier this month at Coachella at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

