11-year-old Indianapolis boy busted in Putnam County after taking his mom's car for a joyride

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An 11-year-old Indianapolis boy was busted in Putnam County after police say he took a car for a joy ride.

It happened Friday morning when Indiana State Police responded to reports of a stolen 2005 Pontiac Bonneville out of Indianapolis.

The owner of the car said her 11-year-old son took off with it.

Using OnStar, police were able to find the car on U.S. 40 near County Road 300 East.

The child told police had just planned to take the car around the block but decided to keep going.

He told police when he decided to go home, he ran out of gas.

No officials charges were filed.