PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An 11-year-old Indianapolis boy was busted in Putnam County after police say he took a car for a joy ride.
It happened Friday morning when Indiana State Police responded to reports of a stolen 2005 Pontiac Bonneville out of Indianapolis.
The owner of the car said her 11-year-old son took off with it.
Using OnStar, police were able to find the car on U.S. 40 near County Road 300 East.
The child told police had just planned to take the car around the block but decided to keep going.
He told police when he decided to go home, he ran out of gas.
No officials charges were filed.
Related Content
- 11-year-old Indianapolis boy busted in Putnam County after taking his mom's car for a joyride
- One person dead after Putnam County crash
- Two hurt in Putnam County crash
- 11-year-old 'yodeling boy' Mason Ramsey gets record deal
- Former Putnam County Deputy receives new sentence of 33 months
- Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in Putnam County
- More human skeletal remains found in Putnam County
- Officials unveil pace car for this year’s Indianapolis 500
- Will Power takes checkered flag in 2018 Indianapolis 500
- ISP believes fatigued driver the cause of single vehicle accident on I-70 in Putnam County
Scroll for more content...