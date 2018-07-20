11 month old boy in Clay City in need of new kidney and seeks community help

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)-In the small town of Clay City lives Matthew Myles. He is eleven months and is full of laughs and smiles, but Matthew isn't your ordinary child.

His kidneys were not fully developed at birth. His parents Chelise and Nathaniel Myles say he had tears in his lungs as well keep him in the NICU for multiple days.

"Well, Matthew was born within stage renal dysplasia. We actually didn't know it until a week after he was born up here at Union Hospital. They transferred us to Riley‘s Children's Hospital and did a sonogram of his kidneys," said Chelise Myles.

In his current condition, he has to be fed through a tube in his stomach. Matthew also has to have dialysis twice a day which Chelise had to be thoroughly trained on.

"Well, when he wakes up in the morning there are certain procedures I have to do. With his machine, I have to clamp the lines and I also have to wear a mask," said Myles.

There is no cure for what he has. The only option they have is for Matthew to get a kidney transplant.

Currently, he is too short to be put on a list, but that isn't stopping his loving family from getting ready for the right time.

"We haven't started the transplant process yet. He is o positive blood type which can be kind of hard to match up. We do have family members of that type and we're hoping that we have a donor," said Myles.

His family has bee working on raising $40,000 dollars for some of the cost that comes with the transplant. Some organizations have already been doing what they can to help.

The Brazil American Legion donated $1,500 for the Myles families cause. Garry Miller with the legion said its something they are proud to do, especially for someone who is so close to home.

"When their this close and that little boy is awesome. He is a bundle of joy and when they came up here I mean everybody fell in love with him and it means the world to us," said Miller.

It still may be a long road for Matthew, but his family knows they will make it through thanks to the communities help.

"it’s so nice to have that large family come around you and support you during hard times its needed. Without our family and friends I don't know how we would have made it through what we've been through," said Myles.

The Myles family is having a spaghetti lunch benefit at the Clay City Assembly of God Church Sunday. All it costs to eat is any donation you can provide.

If you would like to donate check out Matthews fundraising page here. You can also see their Facebook page where they will keep the community posted on upcoming fundraisers.