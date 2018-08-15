PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - It might be hard to believe, but Labor Day is just around the corner.
The 101st Airborne Marching Band is making a comeback to a Wabash Valley town.
The band will march in the Labor Day parade in Palestine, Illinois.
This is the 65th year the town of Palestine had held a celebration, but it's been almost 50 years since the 'Screaming Eagles' made an appearance.
The celebration takes place August 30th through September 3rd with the parade starting at 10:00 a.m. on Labor Day.
Related Content
- 101st Airborne Marching band set to appear in Wabash Valley Labor Day parade
- March Madness heats up the Wabash Valley
- Veterans Day in the Wabash Valley
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Wabash Valley school receives national honors
- Rain provides small relief to Wabash Valley
- Three Wabash Valley schools receive 4-Star status
- Demo started on Wabash Valley bar
Scroll for more content...