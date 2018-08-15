101st Airborne Marching band set to appear in Wabash Valley Labor Day parade

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - It might be hard to believe, but Labor Day is just around the corner.

The 101st Airborne Marching Band is making a comeback to a Wabash Valley town.

The band will march in the Labor Day parade in Palestine, Illinois.

This is the 65th year the town of Palestine had held a celebration, but it's been almost 50 years since the 'Screaming Eagles' made an appearance.

The celebration takes place August 30th through September 3rd with the parade starting at 10:00 a.m. on Labor Day.