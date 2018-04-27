$100,000 put into action in Clay County classrooms

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A competitive award is put into action at Forest Park Elementary School.

Indiana's Department of Education awarded Clay Community schools with the first ever STEM grant for students kindergarten through sixth grade.

Forest Park Elementary and Meridian Hills Elementary wrote the proposal for the grant as a collaboration.

Forest Park says they will use part of the $100,000 in the classroom. For example, they will integrate more science into reading lessons or use technology in a history class.

The principal says the students need these skills to put their best foot forward.

“Our students here and at Meridian have high poverty,” said Dustin Jorgensen, principal at Forest Park. “To to be able to give them a step forward, whether that's middle school, high school or even the workforce, we want them to have marketable skills they can really utilize.”

Clay Community School District was one of 11 schools awarded with the STEM grant.

Bloomfield Schools also made the list.