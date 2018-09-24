$10,000 of damage to rental home. Owner speaks out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Mold continues to be an issue for one local property owner. It's a story News 10 shared with you in July. One woman claimed years of what looks like mold and mildew in her rental home caused she and her family health problems.

Now, Jerry Timbs, the owner of the property, is sharing his side of the story. The renter has since been evicted. That's after court documents show, she failed to pay rent.

"You don't have mold in your house if you keep your house clean," Timbs said. "You have a responsibility to wipe down the windows, bathrooms, the floors, and or the showers."

LINK | 'HE SAID IT'S NOTHING A FEW GALLONS OF BLEACH CAN'T HANDLE...' MOLD ISSUES SHOCK TERRE HAUTE RENTER AS SHE SAYS SHE HAS WAITED YEARS FOR A FIX

Timbs admits the mold exists.

"It is unsanitary, as it is right now," he said. "It is just sick."

Timbs estimates there is nearly $10,000 of damage.

"Owners of houses have to be responsible to take care of issues with their houses, right?" That is their responsibility. The tenant's responsibility is to keep the house clean."

He says he is not responsible for the damage because he claims it was tenant's fail to keep the home clean.

"If something is broken, call your landlord or whoever owns the house," Timbs added.

News 10 spoke with a SERVPRO of Vigo County, a local business who deals with damage cleanup. They offered some tips for renters and homeowners who are dealing with mold:

- Once you spot mold, make sure you are safe.

- Do not turn on any type of air movement, including fans and furnaces. This will help the mold from spreading throughout the area.

- Call a professional.