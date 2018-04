TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hunger is a problem all year around and you can help feed families struggling right here in our community.

First Financial Bank is hosting "The 1,000 Meals a Day Food Drive."

All First Banking Centers will accept donations in the month of May.

People can drop off non-perishable food items or money.

Donations collected will benefit local organizations.

All donations will stay in the counties they were collected in.