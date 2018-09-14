Clear

100 new-high paying jobs coming to Greene County

Integrity Defense Services joined Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in Greene County on Friday afternoon to announce plans to establish and grow its operations over the next few years.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 100 new, high-wage jobs will soon be coming to southern Indiana.

The company provides services to defense organizations.

It is investing more than $1 million on a state of the art, 10-acre complex.

