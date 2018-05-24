Clear

100 Women Who Give makes $15,000 donation

The Wabash Valley Health Center can now provide more services to the community.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

That's because of a donation from the group 100 Women Who Care.

The check totaled more than $15,000.

It will provide 40 patients with dentures.

