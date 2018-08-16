Clear

10 people arrested in Greene and Sullivan Counties after a four-month-long drug investigation

According to Indiana State Police, starting at 5:00 on Wednesday, officers began serving felony arrest warrants at the suspect's homes or on traffic stops.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

GREENE/SULLIVAN COUNTIES (WTHI) - A four-month long investigation has wrapped up in southern Indiana.

It is all in connection to illegal drug activity.

That majority being focused on conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine.

In all...10 people were arrested.

Eight were booked into the Sullivan County Jail and two were taken to Greene County.

Those 10 were:

Adam Decoursey, age 35 of Edwardsport, IN was arrested on Probation Revocation for felony Possession of a Syringe;

Starla Kendall, age 45, of Lyons, IN. arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine;

Travis Lawson, age 48, of Linton, IN. was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine;

Stacey May, age 36, of Jasonville, IN. was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine;

Ryan Reynolds, age 34, of Linton, IN. was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine;

Richard Taft, age 33, of Carlisle, IN. was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine;

David Collins, age 54, of Linton, IN. was arrested on Greene County warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine;

Kevin Eberhardt, age 43, Sullivan, IN. was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine;

Lacy Bond, age 36, of Carlisle, IN. arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine and Theft;

Chase Cooksey, age 25, of Dugger, IN. arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine.

