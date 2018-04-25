$1 donation will land you a soft pretzel on National Pretzel Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you like pretzels and supporting fallen heroes...Thursday is your day.

Scroll for more content...

That's because one pretzel chain is aiming to help those in need.

In celebration of National Pretzel Day, Ben's Soft Pretzels is holding a fundraiser.

All day Thursday, if you donate a minimum of $1, you will receive a soft pretzel.

All donations received, at both Terre Haute locations, go directly to The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

The organization hopes to help those who have served, that now live with a traumatic brain injury.

Over the past few years, Ben's Pretzels has raised more than $100,000 to help soldiers in need.