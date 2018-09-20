Why was there an airplane in front of the Indiana Theater?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a plane in downtown Terre Haute on Thursday.
Many people asked why there was a small plane in front of the Indiana Theater.
The pilot told us it was part of the auction for the Indiana State University Men's Basketball team.
People could bid on a ride in the plane.
It arrived on a trailer, and then a crew put it together right in front of the theater.
