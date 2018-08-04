Terre Haute Police investigate Friday morning shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An alert went to Indiana State University students after a shooting near North 6th and a Half Street and 3rd Avenue.

It happened around 9:00 Friday morning.

According to the alert, a person was shot and sent to Union Hospital in Terre Haute. The male victim was later sent to an out of area hospital.

It says the shooting victim was found near the ISU/IU Landsbaum Center for Health Education on North 6th and a Half Street.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a red shirt, driving a green F-150 pickup truck.

ISU said they sent the alert to students because it happened near campus.

It is not clear if the alleged shooter is involved with or a student at Indiana State University.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.