Vigo County health officials ramp up West Nile warnings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mosquito season continues across the country.

Now, local health officials are speaking out after the first human case of West Nile was reported in Indiana.

The case was discovered in Vanderburgh County, which is in southern Indiana.

Health officials say they've seen a spike in West Nile cases all across the Hoosier state.

They are warning Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquitos and to prevent their breeding.

"Just to remind people to keep up on the mosquito stuff. We're seeing a lot of West Nile pools in our area. Just making sure they are dumping out the water that's laying in their yard, so it's not stagnating and becoming a breeding ground," Roni Rozina, from the Vigo County Health Department said.

Experts say they're not expecting mosquito season to slow down anytime soon.