Vigo County elementary teachers hold parade of classrooms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - School is not in session yet, but local teachers are already showing off their classrooms.

The Vigo County School Corporation held the Parade of Elementary Classrooms on Thursday.

The event gave teachers a chance to display their classroom setups and management skills.

It also gives other teachers inspiration for their other classrooms.

In the end, it's all about ways to incorporate new ideas for students.

There were vendors on hand to help teachers with supplies and other needs for the start of the school year.