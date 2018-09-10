Clear

Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of scam targeting families of inmates

According to calls made to the Vigo County Triad Scam Line scammers are calling people and saying a family member has been injured or is in jail, and they need payment to get them out of jail or released from the hospital.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 3:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam warning.

These scams involve the family of inmates in the jail.

Police say it is easy to see an inmate list online, so just because they have a name it doesn't mean it's legitimate.

In some of the reported scam attempts, the scammers were asking for payment in the form of a gift card.

Officials say they would never ask for a gift card as payment.

