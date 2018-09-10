Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of scam targeting families of inmates

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam warning.

These scams involve the family of inmates in the jail.

According to calls made to the Vigo County Triad Scam Line scammers are calling people and saying a family member has been injured or is in jail, and they need payment to get them out of jail or released from the hospital.

Police say it is easy to see an inmate list online, so just because they have a name it doesn't mean it's legitimate.

In some of the reported scam attempts, the scammers were asking for payment in the form of a gift card.

Officials say they would never ask for a gift card as payment.