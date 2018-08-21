Clear

Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of ransomware computer hacks

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office wants you to be aware of a scam that is making the rounds.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 10:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office wants you to be aware of a scam that is making the rounds.

It's an attack on your personal computer.

The sheriff's office has received reports of computer ransomware attacks to individual computers.

The hacks may demand money to get your information back.

You are advised to back up computer data onto an external media device often.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage