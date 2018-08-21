Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of ransomware computer hacks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office wants you to be aware of a scam that is making the rounds.
It's an attack on your personal computer.
The sheriff's office has received reports of computer ransomware attacks to individual computers.
The hacks may demand money to get your information back.
You are advised to back up computer data onto an external media device often.
