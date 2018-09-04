Clear

Vigo County Sheriff's Office looking for reserve deputies

All reserve deputies are volunteer positions...requiring a minimum of 24-hours a month of service and 500 hours or more of initial training.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is looking for a few good men and women.

The sheriff's office is now accepting applications for reserve deputies.

All reserve deputies are volunteer positions...requiring a minimum of 24-hours a month of service and 500 hours or more of initial training.

Deputy Sheriff Derek Fell said the department is looking for quality over quantity and applicants should be willing to put in the required hours before applying.

"They basically do the same duties and have the same responsibilities as a full-time merit deputy...which includes road patrol division, sex offender registry. If they have significant experience they can also get into detective work," Fell said.

If you are interested, you can pick up an application at the Vigo County Sheriff's Office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.

All applications should be filled out and returned no later than October 15th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home