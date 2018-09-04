Vigo County Sheriff's Office looking for reserve deputies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is looking for a few good men and women.

The sheriff's office is now accepting applications for reserve deputies.

All reserve deputies are volunteer positions...requiring a minimum of 24-hours a month of service and 500 hours or more of initial training.

Deputy Sheriff Derek Fell said the department is looking for quality over quantity and applicants should be willing to put in the required hours before applying.

"They basically do the same duties and have the same responsibilities as a full-time merit deputy...which includes road patrol division, sex offender registry. If they have significant experience they can also get into detective work," Fell said.

If you are interested, you can pick up an application at the Vigo County Sheriff's Office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.

All applications should be filled out and returned no later than October 15th.