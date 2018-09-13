Vigo County Public Library awarded for being breastfeeding friendly

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is being coined as breastfeeding friendly.
On Thursday, they received the 2018 Breastfeeding Friendly Business Award.
The award is gifted from the Maple Center for Integrative Health nonprofit.
The library was nominated by local breastfeeding mothers.
They say it is a welcoming and accommodating place for them and their children.
