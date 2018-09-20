Vermillion County kids take a step out of the classroom to explore wetlands

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County middle schoolers put down their pens and pencils on Thursday to explore the wetlands.

Hundreds of 8th graders took a trip to Duke Energy's Cayuga Power Plant.

The students had the chance to learn about the value and function of the wetlands...including the wildlife, bugs, and vegetation.

The Cayuga plant has activities planned every day.

