VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County middle schoolers put down their pens and pencils on Thursday to explore the wetlands.
Hundreds of 8th graders took a trip to Duke Energy's Cayuga Power Plant.
The students had the chance to learn about the value and function of the wetlands...including the wildlife, bugs, and vegetation.
The Cayuga plant has activities planned every day.
To learn more click here.
Related Content
- Vermillion County kids take a step out of the classroom to explore wetlands
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
- New Vigo County School Corporation policy will allow kids with lice to stay in the classroom
- Car catches fire in Vermillion County
- Operation Pullover arrest in Vermillion County
- Vermillion County Fair Prepares for Hot Weekend
- Crews start construction on Vermillion County bridge
- Crews fight semi fire in Vermillion County
- ISU students exploring technology while making pancakes
- $100,000 put into action in Clay County classrooms
Scroll for more content...