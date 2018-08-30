United Methodist Village confirms resignation of CEO

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 has received confirmation into the resignation of United Methodist Village's leadership.

Two days ago, we were given a letter by a UMV employee stating CEO Paula McKnight had resigned.

Since then, News 10 has reached out for confirmation on that resignation.

On Thursday, we received a letter from the board of directors dating back to Tuesday.

That letter says:

"The Board of Directors of the United Methodist Village would like to inform you that we have accepted the resignation of Paula McKnight as CEO of UMV effective immediately.

We thank her for the contributions she has made to our mission...especially three straight years of a five-star rating.

We wish her well in the next phase of her career."

The board went on to say the search for new leadership is underway.

Details of that process are forthcoming.