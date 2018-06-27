Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Troopers assigned to Sullivan County receive extra help

A few Putnamville Indiana State Police Troopers now have a little extra to help them in an off-duty emergency.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 10:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A few Putnamville Indiana State Police Troopers now have a little extra to help them in an off-duty emergency.

Scroll for more content...

The Sullivan County prosecutor provided equipment to the troopers assigned to Sullivan County.

The five troopers, one detective, and one supervisor received things like gun belts, holsters, vests, handcuff cases, and more smaller items.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Clearing out and heating up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It