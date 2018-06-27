Troopers assigned to Sullivan County receive extra help

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A few Putnamville Indiana State Police Troopers now have a little extra to help them in an off-duty emergency.
The Sullivan County prosecutor provided equipment to the troopers assigned to Sullivan County.
The five troopers, one detective, and one supervisor received things like gun belts, holsters, vests, handcuff cases, and more smaller items.
