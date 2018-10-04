Trailer fire on Interstate 70 shuts down westbound lanes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a semi fire on Interstate 70.
It is happening at the 31-mile marker in Putnam County.
According to police, all of the westbound lanes of 70 are closed.
The source of the fire appears to be the brakes.
No injuries were reported.
