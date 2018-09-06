Thursday morning crash leaves some Vigo County residents in the dark

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Vigo County residents were in the dark after a Thursday morning crash.
Police say a car crashed into a utility pole near 7th and Margaret Streets on Terre Haute's south side.
Officers think the driver left the car after crashing.
The crash knocked down some power lines, resulting in homes and businesses to be without electricity.
