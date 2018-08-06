Three not for profits get a boost from Wabash Valley group

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three Wabash Valley groups have more money to help kids who need it the most.

It's all thanks to another group with a giving heart.

The Crossroads of America Exchange Club held a meeting on Monday night.

They hosted three Terre Haute not for profits that focus on children's needs

They were Covered With Love...which has a diaper distribution program...CODA, and Ryves Hall.

They gave each organization $1,000.

The goal of Crossroad of America Exchange Club is to help the community, neighborhood by neighborhood by providing resources.