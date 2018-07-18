TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Environmental cleanup is still happening at the old Coke and Carbon Plant in Terre Haute.
Scroll for more content...
On Monday, crews were out taking samples of soil at the site on 13th and Hulman.
They are working to detect contamination that may have been left at the site.
A spokesperson told us the company found three contaminants including lead, arsenic, and PAH in the samples.
Workers say in order for the site to be redeveloped, the entire site needs to be cleared.
Related Content
- Three contaminants found at Coke and Carbon site, samples collected for second half
- Tabled: Coke and Carbon plant site cleanup put on hold
- City to spend $70,000 for a study on old Coke and Carbon site
- Clean up at old Coke and Carbon site set to begin soon
- Progress starts at former Coke and Carbon Plant location
- Indiana collecting more DNA samples after new law
- Terre Haute's Coke mural making big progress
- Carbon monoxide detector requirements face opposition
- Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning this winter
- Anthropologist may get involved after skull found at construction site