Three contaminants found at Coke and Carbon site, samples collected for second half

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Environmental cleanup is still happening at the old Coke and Carbon Plant in Terre Haute.

On Monday, crews were out taking samples of soil at the site on 13th and Hulman.

They are working to detect contamination that may have been left at the site.

A spokesperson told us the company found three contaminants including lead, arsenic, and PAH in the samples.

Workers say in order for the site to be redeveloped, the entire site needs to be cleared.