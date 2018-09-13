Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The search is on for a new Children's Museum executive director

The search is on for a new executive director of the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on for a new executive director of the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

We spoke with board president John Newport.

He told us they recently updated their job description and have sent it to museums across the country as their search for a new director begins.

You can apply for the new position right here.

Former director Lynn Huges left the museum in early August to take a position at the Hamilton Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New store ready to open in the Meadows

Image

A nice weekend ahead!

Image

Regional Hospital receives stroke certification

Image

Vigo County Public Library receives award from breastfeeding group

Image

Speaker stops by Union Hospital to talk obesity rates

Image

Street counters set up for downtown traffic study

Image

Elm Street attempted murder arrest

Image

Death investigation underway at 18th and Wabash

Image

Work starts to fill the Terre Haute sinkhole

Image

Widow of WW1 soldier in Columbus remembers husband

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations