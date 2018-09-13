The search is on for a new Children's Museum executive director

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on for a new executive director of the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

We spoke with board president John Newport.

He told us they recently updated their job description and have sent it to museums across the country as their search for a new director begins.

You can apply for the new position right here.

Former director Lynn Huges left the museum in early August to take a position at the Hamilton Center.