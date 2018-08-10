The ribbon is cut on a new boat dock at Fairbanks Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a very special day for a Wabash Valley rowing club.
Wabash Valley Crew was able to get a boat dock installed at Fairbanks Park.
The dock will make it safer for boaters putting kayaks, canoes, and rowboats in the water.
Before, they had to physically walk their large boats down the boat ramp.
Co-founder of the organization, Jack Hill says this is huge for the group.
"It's the centerpiece. I mean...its here in this beautiful park. Everyone can see it...what is that for? I mean it's a different looking dock, but honestly, anyone can pull up and use it," Hill said.
He said it has taken two years to get the group going and hopes the new dock will bring more people into the organization.
