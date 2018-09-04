The new food and beverage tax is here, we asked a restaurant owner how it's going so far

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Businesses in Vigo County are adjusting to the new tax.

The one percent food and beverage tax went into effect on September 1st.

On Tuesday, we stopped by Rick's Smokehouse to see how things were going.

Rick Burchell owns the restaurant.

He told us he immediately started doing his homework after the county passed the tax.

His team implemented the tax into the sales system, so it was ready to go on Saturday.

He told us things seem to be running smoothly.

Burchell hopes the tax betters the community.

"As a small business owner who has been tied here all my life...I'm looking forward to Terre Haute pushing forward, even things I'm uncertain of...I'm encouraged that we're pushing forward," Burchell said.

Money collected under the new tax will be used to build a convention center.