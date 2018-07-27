Texas Roadhouse holds back to school drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It may be hard to believe, but kids are already getting ready to head back to school.

School supplies may be one of the top items on your back to school list.

Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute is helping out with that.

The restaurant held a Fill the Van Drive on Thursday.

Donations of school supplies and backpacks were accepted.

These supplies cover students in grades K-12.

The drive goes on until July 28th.

You can stop by Texas Road anytime between 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.