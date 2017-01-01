Terre Haute receives nearly $1 million grant to fix drainage issues on east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute will soon be able to fix water drainage issues on the east side of town thanks to a nearly $1 million grant.

The Department of Redevelopment and RJL Solutions is set to receive $948,750 in grant money from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The money will be used to fixed water drainage issues on State Road 46.

The drainage issues were created after the additions of developments in the area.

The project is expected to be wrapped up by the spring of 2018.