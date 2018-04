TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Transportation can be a barrier for people wanting to vote on election day.

The City of Terre Haute wants to make sure that isn't the case.

On Tuesday, May 8th people can get free bus rides.

This is part of the city's monthly "no bus fare days."

Riders can go anywhere at no cost on those days.

The city changed the normal schedule to include Election Day to help get voters to the polls.

To see where the city's bus stops are, click here.