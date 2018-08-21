Terre Haute hospital makes donation to backpack program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Employees at Terre Haute Regional Hospital had a big surprise on Tuesday morning for Fuqua Elementary students.

Principal Mary Beth Harris said she didn't expect all of these donations when she arrived at the hospital.

Employees gathered backpacks and school supplies to donate to those students.

It's to help the students with their weekend backpack program.

More than 2,300 items were donated to the students, including 164 backpacks.