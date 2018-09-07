Clear

Terre Haute firefighters finish mowing the law of an injured woman

Not only did the first responders take care of Judy and her ankle, they went back to her house and finished mowing her lawn for her.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 4:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A few good men went above and beyond the call of duty on Friday.

We came across photos of firefighters from the Terre Haute Fire Department mowing a lawn.

But...this story goes much deeper than that.

News 10 received a phone call from Judy Houtsch.

She told us she twisted her ankle while mowing, and had to call for help.

That help came from Terre Haute Fire Station Number Two.

Not only did the first responders take care of Judy and her ankle, they went back to her house and finished mowing her lawn for her.

Judy called us because she wanted to make sure these men received a shout out.

To top it all off, they even serenaded her by singing 'Unchained Melody.'

