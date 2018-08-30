TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person suffered only minor injuries after being hit by a semi.
The accident happened around 8:45 Thursday morning near State Road 46 and Interstate 70.
That is in Vigo County.
Police say a car was pinned underneath a semi.
Emergency crews were forced to use the jaws of life to remove the driver from the car.
The driver is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Related Content
- Terre Haute driver suffers minor injuries after being pinned under a semi
- Child suffers minor injuries after getting hit by car, driver reportedly flees the scene
- No injuries reported after minor accident involving a train in Terre Haute
- Crash into pole causes minor power outage in Terre Haute
- Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Interstate 70 near Exit 11
- Terre Haute North bowling team ready for semi-state
- Police say no injuries in afternoon crash in Terre Haute
- Driver cited after Terre Haute crash ends in law office
- First driver-less car hits the market in Terre Haute
- Driver seriously injured in semi crash
Scroll for more content...