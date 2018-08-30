Terre Haute driver suffers minor injuries after being pinned under a semi

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person suffered only minor injuries after being hit by a semi.

The accident happened around 8:45 Thursday morning near State Road 46 and Interstate 70.

That is in Vigo County.

Police say a car was pinned underneath a semi.

Emergency crews were forced to use the jaws of life to remove the driver from the car.

The driver is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.