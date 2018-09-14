Terre Haute Police charge man arrested in Kentucky with attempted murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know what the 2nd suspect in an attempted murder case looks like.
Zavius King was arrested two days ago in Louisville, Kentucky.
Terre Haute Police have charged him with attempted murder.
That charge stems from an incident one week ago on Elm Street in Terre Haute.
Police say a man was shot several times.
Another suspect was arrested the day of the shooting.
Michael Dixon remains behind bars for maintaining a common nuisance.
