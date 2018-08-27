THFD to receive three new ambulances by the end of next month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department will now seek financing in order to lease three new ambulances.
They have a deal in place with Braun Manufacturing to lease the three.
The cost would be nearly $820,000 with a five-year lease.
The new ambulances should start arriving in the city for final inspections toward the end of September.
