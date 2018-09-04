Sullivan County school receives donation to help finish library renovations

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County school will be able to finish their library renovations.
100 Women Who Care of Sullivan County donated $6,600 to Carlisle Elementary and Middle School.
The library has been undergoing renovations for a while.
They have added mobile shelving units, study tables, and more.
This donation will allow the CEMS library to build a new circulation desk.
