Sullivan County cemetery receives listing on National Register of Historic Places

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local cemetery is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Center Ridge Cemetary in Sullivan has been there since 1870.
The cemetery superintendent started the process to get it listed about four years ago.
The National Parks Service approved the nomination this month.
Now, the cemetery has access to special grants for necessary repairs.
