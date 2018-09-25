Statement on Danny Tanoos from the Vigo County School Corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received a statement from the Vigo County School Corporation one day after learning about the felony charges for superintendent Danny Tanoos faces.

Read the full statement below:

"Yesterday, the Vigo County School Corporation was informed of criminal charges filed by the Marion County Prosecutor against a VCSC employee.

Today we have started an investigation, with the assistance of our legal counsel, which will include conducting interviews and following the due process requirements mandated by law. Along with the investigation, VCSC has launched a comprehensive review of School Board policy and administrative guidelines.

A major focus of the review will be vendor relationships, purchasing procedures, and overall school finance."