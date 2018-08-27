'Spirit of Terre Haute' hits the rails

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some family fun is chugging along again in Terre Haute.

You can once again enjoy the 'Spirit of Terre Haute' miniature train.

The train made a long stop back in May as city workers took it out of operation.

The train's engine caught fire.

If you would like to catch a ride, the train runs on weekends through September 30th from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $1.50 and children under two are free.