'Spirit of Terre Haute' hits the rails

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some family fun is chugging along again in Terre Haute.
You can once again enjoy the 'Spirit of Terre Haute' miniature train.
The train made a long stop back in May as city workers took it out of operation.
The train's engine caught fire.
If you would like to catch a ride, the train runs on weekends through September 30th from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Tickets are $1.50 and children under two are free.
